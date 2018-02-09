Felton posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran drew the start at point guard in place of Russell Westbrook (ankle), and modest as his scoring total was, it was the third highest on the starting five for the night. Felton's points were also the most he'd generated since Jan. 23, but he remains in a multi-game shooting slump. Factoring in Thursday's contest, Felton has posted no better than a 37.5 percent success rate in seven straight games. He'll be back to a backup role that typically affords him minutes in the mid-teens as soon as Westbrook makes his return, which could come as soon as Sunday against the Grizzlies.