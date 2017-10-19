Thunder's Raymond Felton: Participates in shootaround Thursday
Felton (wrist) went through morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Felton has been a full participant in practice the last few days as well, so at this point, it seems likely he'll take the court in Thursday's opener. Look for another update sometime closer to tip-off, but if cleared, Felton should operate as Russell Westbrook's backup at point guard.
