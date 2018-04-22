Thunder's Raymond Felton: Productive off bench in Game 3 defeat
Felton produced 14 points (5-10FG, 4-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
The veteran point guard saw his highest allotment of minutes over the first three games of the series and parlayed the opportunity into his best effort during that span. Felton was particularly sharp from distance, and he's now upped his scoring totals in each contest against the Jazz. Despite the encouraging effort, it will be difficult to project Felton's playing time from game to game given how tight playoff rotations tend to be.
More News
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Contributes 11 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 13 points in 13 minutes•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Modest in spot start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....