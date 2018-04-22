Felton produced 14 points (5-10FG, 4-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The veteran point guard saw his highest allotment of minutes over the first three games of the series and parlayed the opportunity into his best effort during that span. Felton was particularly sharp from distance, and he's now upped his scoring totals in each contest against the Jazz. Despite the encouraging effort, it will be difficult to project Felton's playing time from game to game given how tight playoff rotations tend to be.