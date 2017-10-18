Thunder's Raymond Felton: Questionable for Thursday's opener
Felton (wrist) went through full contact during Wednesday's practice, but remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Both Felton and Patrick Patterson (knee) have put together back-to-back full practices, so they appear to be inching towards being available for Thursday's contest. Felton should have his status updated again following the team's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication if he'll ultimately be cleared.
