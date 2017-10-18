Play

Thunder's Raymond Felton: Questionable for Thursday's opener

Felton (wrist) went through full contact during Wednesday's practice, but remains questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Both Felton and Patrick Patterson (knee) have put together back-to-back full practices, so they appear to be inching towards being available for Thursday's contest. Felton should have his status updated again following the team's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication if he'll ultimately be cleared.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball