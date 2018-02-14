Felton will return to the bench Tuesday against the Cavaliers with Russell Westbrook returning to the starting lineup, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

Felton returns to his regular role off the bench after starting the past two contests while Westbrook nursed an ankle injury. The veteran played admirably in his two starts, recording 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Back on the bench, expect his minutes to take a dip given his 17.2 minutes per game average this season.