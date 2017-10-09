Thunder's Raymond Felton: Ruled out for Tuesday
Felton (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Felton left Sunday night's game with a sprained wrist and was unable to to return after logging 11 minutes. The Thunder will likely remain cautious with the point guard with the regular season just around the corner, so Semaj Christon should see some additional minutes at point guard in the team's final preseason contest.
