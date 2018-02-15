Felton finished with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Felton filled up the stat sheet while playing more minutes than anyone besides the core four of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams. Alex Abrines left the game with a hip contusion, but he'll have a week to rest and recover for next Thursday's matchup with the Kings. Regardless, Felton is firmly entrenched as the team's primary playmaker when Westbrook is on the bench (and a secondary playmaker when both of them are in the game).