Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win
Felton finished with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Felton filled up the stat sheet while playing more minutes than anyone besides the core four of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams. Alex Abrines left the game with a hip contusion, but he'll have a week to rest and recover for next Thursday's matchup with the Kings. Regardless, Felton is firmly entrenched as the team's primary playmaker when Westbrook is on the bench (and a secondary playmaker when both of them are in the game).
More News
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Modest in spot start•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Will start Thursday against Lakers•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Leads bench with 13 points•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Good to go Thursday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...