Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 13 points in 13 minutes
Felton accounted for 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four assists and one steal in 13 minutes Monday in Oklahoma City's win over Orlando.
Felton led the Thunder bench with 13 points and he even outscored Russell Westbrook to the surprise of, well, everybody. The bench as a whole produced 48 points on a night where they were sorely needed. Felton isn't a player that should be on your immediate radar, but he has proven his value to the Thunder and might be due for a larger role as the season winds down.
