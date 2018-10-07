Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores six points in Sunday's win
Felton finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.
Felton hasn't exactly been efficient through three preseason games, scoring 26 points on 28 field-goal attempts. However, he has dished out 10 assists to just four turnovers. Felton will fill in as the backup point guard until Russell Westbrook (knee) returns, at which point the former Tar Heel will fall to third on the depth chart behind Dennis Schroder.
More News
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Will re-sign with Oklahoma City•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Productive off bench in Game 3 defeat•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Contributes 11 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 13 points in 13 minutes•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.