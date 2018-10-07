Felton finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.

Felton hasn't exactly been efficient through three preseason games, scoring 26 points on 28 field-goal attempts. However, he has dished out 10 assists to just four turnovers. Felton will fill in as the backup point guard until Russell Westbrook (knee) returns, at which point the former Tar Heel will fall to third on the depth chart behind Dennis Schroder.