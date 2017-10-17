Thunder's Raymond Felton: Takes contact in Tuesday's practice
Felton (wrist) took part in the contact portions of Tuesday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Felton has been nursing a left wrist sprain since Oct. 8. Taking part in contact during Tuesday's practice is an important step in his recovery and availability for the team's season opener Thursday against the Knicks. That said, he should still be considered questionable until further notice.
More News
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Does non-contact work Thursday•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Leaves Sunday's game with sprained wrist•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Will start preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Agrees to one-year contract with OKC•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Quality game off bench Thursday•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...