Thunder's Raymond Felton: Takes contact in Tuesday's practice

Felton (wrist) took part in the contact portions of Tuesday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Felton has been nursing a left wrist sprain since Oct. 8. Taking part in contact during Tuesday's practice is an important step in his recovery and availability for the team's season opener Thursday against the Knicks. That said, he should still be considered questionable until further notice.

