Felton agreed Tuesday to re-sign with the Thunder on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The reliable point guard played more than 80 games for the third straight year, however the 2017-18 campaign was his first in Oklahoma City. Felton ended the season with averages of 6.9 points, 2.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer across 16.6 minutes, while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point land. His solid bench production earns him a one-year extension with the Thunder, though with Russell Westbrook back, Felton will be stuck with backup duties and should have nearly an identical role to last season. As a result, Felton should remain well off the fantasy radar in the bulk of leagues.