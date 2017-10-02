Play

Thunder's Raymond Felton: Will start preseason opener

Felton will start the Thunder's preseason opener Tuesday against Houston, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder will hold Russell Westbrook out as a precaution, so the veteran will log a start in his place. Felton is expected to see regular minutes as Westbrook's backup during the regular season, but he's unlikely to see enough minutes to achieve fantasy relevancy in most formats.

