Felton will get the start Thursday against the Lakers.

Felton replaces Russell Westbrook is the starting rotation after the reigning MVP was ruled out of the contest due to an ankle sprain. It's the veteran's first start of the season, as Felton enters the game averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game on the year. With both Westbrook (ankle) and Carmelo Anthony (ankle) ruled out of the contest, there will be plenty of offensive opportunities left on the court Thursday night.