Solomon will sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Thunder, Keith Smith of RealGM reports.

Since going undrafted out of California back in 2014, Solomon has bounced around and played for a handful of teams overseas, as well as a stint in the G-League. Most recently, Solomon took part in 19 games with Usak Sportlif of the Turkish BSL, where he averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds across 18.4 minutes. He returned to the United States to play for the Hawks' summer league team this past July and while Atlanta didn't end up offering him, the Thunder will give Solomon a shot to compete in training camp. Considering it's an Exhibit 10 deal, the Thunder will have the ability to convert Solomon to a two-way deal for the upcoming campaign if he impresses in camp.