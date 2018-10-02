Thunder's Richard Solomon: Won't play Wednesday
Solomon has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a left knee sprain, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear as to when Solomon suffered the injury, but he'll sit out of Wednesday's preseason action. His next opportunity for a return will come Friday at Minnesota, and he'll need to take the court in the near future if he has any shot at making the final roster.
