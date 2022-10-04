The Thunder signed Woodard on Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Woodard has appeared in 25 NBA games over the last two seasons with the Kings, but he's never garnered a sizable role. The 2020 second-round pick will likely compete for a roster spot during training camp and preseason action but will presumably end up in the G League for the start of the regular season.
