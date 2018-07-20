Thunder's Rodney Purvis: Dealt to Thunder
Purvis was traded to the Thunder on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
The Thunder will send Dakari Johnson to Orlando in a move that looks to be a low-level salary dump. Johnson's contract for next season is guaranteed at $1.4 million, while Purvis is on a non-guaranteed deal, which the Thunder will likely look to shed.
