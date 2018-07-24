Thunder's Rodney Purvis: Sent to Boston
Purvis has been traded to the Celtics in exchange for Abdel Nader, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Just days after being traded to Oklahoma City, Pruvis is once again on the move to Boston. Purvis played just 16 games last season, averaging 6.0 points over 18.1 minutes.
