Thunder's Russell Westbrook: 21 points on 20 shots in loss

Westbrook scored 21 points (6-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 7-10 FT) to go with nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets.

Westbrook never found his stroke and finished with six turnovers, but he managed to get to the line a team-high 10 times and provided his usual, elite-level counting stats. The former MVP is having another strong season, but his scoring is down more than five points per game, while he's hitting less than 25 percent of his threes.