Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Adds to triple-double streak
Westbrook provided 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists and a block across 38 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Westbrook had another dominant performance on Tuesday with his fourth consecutive triple-double and his second triple-double of at least 20 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in his last three games. In the midst of his most lucrative stretch of performances this season, Westbrook remains an elite option across all formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Monster triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another dismal shooting night•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Solid shooting in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...