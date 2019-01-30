Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Adds to triple-double streak

Westbrook provided 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists and a block across 38 minutes in the Thunder's win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Westbrook had another dominant performance on Tuesday with his fourth consecutive triple-double and his second triple-double of at least 20 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in his last three games. In the midst of his most lucrative stretch of performances this season, Westbrook remains an elite option across all formats.