Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Agrees to five-year extension
Westbrook (knee) agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the Thunder on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The offer had been on the table for some time, but Westbrook delayed the decision, leading to speculation that he might test free agency next summer. However, the point guard has now accepted the deal, which will keep him in Oklahoma City through the 2022-2023 season. The 28-year-old is coming off of the best season of his career, in which he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 rebounds per game en route to MVP honors. While Westbrook has an injury history and could struggle to adapt once his athleticism begins to wane, the contract still represents a major victory for the Thunder, who before Friday were set to enter the season with the possibility of losing Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to free agency in 2018.
