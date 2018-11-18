Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ankle issue still lingering

Westbrook, who's currently away from the Thunder for personal reasons, is still dealing with an ankle injury, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

It remains unclear if Westbrook will rejoin the team in time for Monday's game against the Kings, but even if he does, there's no guarantee that his sprained left ankle will be in good enough shape to play. Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton would stand to benefit if Westbrook fails to play Monday, regardless of the reason for his absence.