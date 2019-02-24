Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another 40-point effort in loss
Westbrook finished with 41 points (15-30 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to the Kings.
Westbrook scored in excess of 40 points for the third straight game but could not help the Thunder avoid a three-point loss. He has been far more aggressive on the offensive end, both in field-goal attempts and shooting percentage. He has hit over 50 percent of his shots in all three games, a feat that seems unlikely to stick moving forward. The increase in scoring has resulted in a slight dip to his assist numbers and his turnovers are still astronomical.
