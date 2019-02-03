Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another massive triple-double
Westbrook contributed 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 16 assists, 12 rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.
Westbrook has logged six consecutive triple-doubles, giving him 19 through 44 appearances this season. Having averaged a triple-double in 2016-17 and 2017-18, it's not much of a surprise that he's doing it again here in 2018-19, though it's no less impressive.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Keeps triple-double streak alive•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Adds to triple-double streak•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Third straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Monster triple-double in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...