Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another massive triple-double

Westbrook contributed 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 16 assists, 12 rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.

Westbrook has logged six consecutive triple-doubles, giving him 19 through 44 appearances this season. Having averaged a triple-double in 2016-17 and 2017-18, it's not much of a surprise that he's doing it again here in 2018-19, though it's no less impressive.