Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another rough shooting night

Westbrook finished with 14 points (5-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 111-98 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 4.

Westbrook endured his second brutal shooting game of the series, with the Thunder suffering double-digit losses in both of those contests. The Thunder were regularly able to overcome Westbrook's wayward shooting during the regular season, but his inefficiency has loomed larger through the first four games of the playoffs with co-star Paul George converting at only a 36.3 percent clip from the field so far this series. Westbrook, George and the Thunder will need to steal a win on the road in Game 5 on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.