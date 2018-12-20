Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in high-scoring win
Westbrook turned in 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 17 assists, 11 rebounds and six steals across 35 minutes in the Thunder's 132-113 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
There was more than enough to go around for all of the Thunder in the high-scoring win, and Westbrook certainly got his fill. The perennial All-Star generated his second straight triple-double and fifth overall of a prolific December. The 11-year veteran has also been racking up steals at an eye-popping clip, with Wednesday's tally serving his fifth straight multi-theft performance and pushing his December average in that category to 3.3 per contest.
