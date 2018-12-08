Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in loss

Westbrook finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Bulls.

Westbrook had his second straight triple-double Friday but also racked up 10 turnovers in the loss. The numbers keep coming for Westbrook despite the loss, one the Thunder would not have been expecting. Westbrook's free-throw percentage continues to impact his overall value and, along with his turnovers, will ensure he remains outside the top 10 in standard formats.