Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in loss
Westbrook finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds, 13 assists, and four steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Bulls.
Westbrook had his second straight triple-double Friday but also racked up 10 turnovers in the loss. The numbers keep coming for Westbrook despite the loss, one the Thunder would not have been expecting. Westbrook's free-throw percentage continues to impact his overall value and, along with his turnovers, will ensure he remains outside the top 10 in standard formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Strong line in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Gets second straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Injures ankle, remains in game•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Teases another triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in marquee win•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...