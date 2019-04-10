Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in victory

Westbrook totaled 29 points (11-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Thunder.

Westbrook's final assist of the game led to Paul George hitting a game-winning three-pointer, also handing Westbrook his fourth triple-double from his last five games. Westbrook will finish the regular season averaging a triple-double for the third straight time. His counting stats are amazing, however, he is also averaging 4.5 turnovers per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 65.9 percent from the free-throw line.