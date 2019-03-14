Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in victory

Westbrook contributed 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Nets.

Westbrook provided his typical extraordinary line during Wednesday's win over the Nets. The only recent change to Westbrook's play is that he's finally shooting the ball well. After struggling for the first four months of the season, Westbrook's hitting 47.4 percent of his shots from the field and 38.8 percent of his threes in March.