Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double Monday

Westbrook scored 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Kings.

His next triple-double will be the 100th of his career, and given Westbrook's current form it could come as soon as Tuesday in Atlanta. The Thunder are currently fourth in the Western Conference, but they could finish anywhere from third to out of the playoffs entirely depending on their performance over the next 13 games, so expect Westbrook to be focused and ready to carry the franchise across the finish line by himself if necessary.