Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double Monday
Westbrook scored 17 points (7-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Kings.
His next triple-double will be the 100th of his career, and given Westbrook's current form it could come as soon as Tuesday in Atlanta. The Thunder are currently fourth in the Western Conference, but they could finish anywhere from third to out of the playoffs entirely depending on their performance over the next 13 games, so expect Westbrook to be focused and ready to carry the franchise across the finish line by himself if necessary.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Turns ball over nine times in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 43 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...