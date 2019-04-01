Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Back on triple-double train

Westbrook contributed 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals Sunday in the Thunder's 106-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Westbrook wrapped up March with his 30th triple-double and remains on pace to average the statistical benchmark for a third straight season (23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists per game). It's worth noting that Westbrook picked up his 17th technical foul of the season in Sunday's contest, so any further technicals he garners from here on out would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.