Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Big double-double in loss

Westbrook scored 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 16 assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was his worst performance on the glass since Nov. 2, but otherwise Westbrook cranked out his usual outstanding production. He's had at least a double-double in 23 of 32 games this season, putting him second among guards in that category behind the Sixers' Ben Simmons.