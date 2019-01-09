Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Big double-double in loss
Westbrook scored 25 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 16 assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
It was his worst performance on the glass since Nov. 2, but otherwise Westbrook cranked out his usual outstanding production. He's had at least a double-double in 23 of 32 games this season, putting him second among guards in that category behind the Sixers' Ben Simmons.
