Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Bog double-double in Christmas Day win

Westbrook scored 31 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-107 win over the Rockets.

The Thunder's big three looks like they're finally on the same page, as Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George each scored at least 20 points in this one -- just the fifth time this season that's happened. Westbrook's scoring has taken a big dip from last year, not a surprise given the extra help the front office brought in for him this offseason, but he's within a fraction of a board and assist per game of averaging a triple-double for the second straight campaign.