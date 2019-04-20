Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Bounces back in stellar fashion
Westbrook registered 33 points (11-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one block across 38 minutes during the Thunder's 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
After a forgettable Game 2 performance that Westbrook himself termed unacceptable, the perennial All-Star bounced back in fine fashion Friday. Westbrook's scoring total was a series high, while his assists tied his series-best Game 2 tally in that department. The veteran point guard now has two strong shooting performance over the first three games of the series, and he'll look to stay hot in Sunday's Game 4 as OKC looks to even the series at 2-2.
