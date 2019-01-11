Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Career-high 24 dimes in loss
Westbrook exploded for 24 points (11-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 24 assists, 13 rebounds, and two steals in 50 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime loss to the Spurs.
Westbrook handed out a career high assist total while limiting his giveaways (three) and sinking 50 percent of his field-goal attempts. He has 13 triple-doubles through 33 appearances this season.
