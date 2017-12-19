Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Carries team on back with 38 points in narrow victory
Westbrook posted 38 points (16-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one blocked shot in 37 minutes during Monday's 95-94 win over the Nuggets.
Monday's game showed a flash of the 'old' Westbrook, where he handled all the heavy lifting and willed the Thunder to victory. Paul George and Carmelo Anthony seemed perfectly happy to sit back and let Westbrook ride his hot hand (and said as much in post-game comments). This is definitely good news for Westbrook owners, who have had to watch the 'new' Westbrook share production with the new acquisitions of George and Anthony. It seems like the duo is ok with Westbrook taking over from time-to-time.
