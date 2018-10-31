Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Co-leads team in scoring Tuesday

Westbrook registered 32 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

Westbrook had another dispute with Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley stemming from what Westbrook thought was a low dive at his knees, the latest in a long line of bad blood between the two. However, neither player was ejected for what was ultimately just a verbal altercation, allowing Westbrook an opportunity to equal a season high in scoring and help lead the Thunder to its second straight win. The multi-time All-Star has yet to produce one of his trademark triple-doubles, but he's now eclipsed the 30-point mark twice over his first four games while shooting at least 52.0 percent in each of those contests.