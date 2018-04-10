Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects 25th triple-double Monday

Westbrook scored 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, 13 assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 115-93 win over the Heat.

The win locks up a playoff spot for the Thunder. Westbrook now has 25 triple-doubles on the season, and he's scored more than 20 points in nine of the last 10 games -- just missing in the 10th game by a single point. With playoff seeding and home court in the first round still potentially on the line, expect Westbrook to finish the regular season with another big performance Wednesday against the Grizzlies.