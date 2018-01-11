Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects double-double Wednesday

Westbrook scored 38 points (15-23 FG, 1-2 3PtT, 7-9 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-88 loss to Minnesota.

As of late, Westbrook is on the type of run that made him league MVP a year ago. After Wednesday's performance, the guard has collected seven double-doubles in his last 11 games. The other four games resulted in triple-doubles. Averaging 30.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 10.9 assists in 11 games, Westbrook is dominating in all of the main statistical categories as he is want to do. Next up are the Hornets, who will be tasked to contain Westbrook on Saturday.