Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects double-double Wednesday
Westbrook scored 38 points (15-23 FG, 1-2 3PtT, 7-9 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-88 loss to Minnesota.
As of late, Westbrook is on the type of run that made him league MVP a year ago. After Wednesday's performance, the guard has collected seven double-doubles in his last 11 games. The other four games resulted in triple-doubles. Averaging 30.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 10.9 assists in 11 games, Westbrook is dominating in all of the main statistical categories as he is want to do. Next up are the Hornets, who will be tasked to contain Westbrook on Saturday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses on third straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th double-double of season in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double and leads team to win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient double-double in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records dominating double-double in narrow loss•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...