Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects seventh triple-double

Westbrook finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals across 32 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 121-96 win over the Bulls.

It's the seventh triple-double in 21 games for Westbrook, who is back on pace to average 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists for the third straight season. He's also chipping in 2.5 steals per game to further pad his counting stats, but his inefficient shooting remains the primary reason he hasn't been a top-five fantasy asset on a per-game basis this season. Westbrook is converting field goals at a 43.3 percent clip and is a 62.1 percent shooter from the charity stripe, making him a major negative in both categories since it has come on 18.6 and 5.5 attempts per game, respectively.