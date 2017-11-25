Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects sixth triple-double Friday
Westbrok scored 25 points (9-27 FG, 1-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 99-98 loss to Detroit.
While his points per game are down compared to his MVP season, Westbrook still has a knack for delivering top notch, statistical performances. Collecting his sixth triple-double of the season, the guard is in the midst of a three game stretch in which he is averaging 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.6 assists. Lofty statistical numbers aside, Westbrook shot 33.3 percent in a losing effort against Detroit. To date, his field goal shooting percentage (39.6 percent) is on a career-low pace. Westbrook will look to straighten out his struggling shot against Dallas on Saturday.
