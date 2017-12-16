Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects triple-double in triple-overtime
Westbrook scored 27 points (10-33 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-12 FT) to go with 18 rebounds, 1 assists and two steals across 52 minutes in Friday's 119-117 triple overtime win against Philadelphia.
After putting up eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds at the half, Westbrook exploded down the stretch for his tenth triple-double of the season. Despite the eye popping numbers across the board, the guard is still in a shooting funk. Shooting 30.3 percent from the floor against Philadelphia, Westbrook has shot 30 percent or lower in three out of his last four games. Shooting a career-low 38.4 percent for the year, he is still averaging 22.7 points, 10 assists and 9.6 rebounds. Owners will have to take the good with the bad when it comes to Westbrook this season.
