Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects triple-double Wednesday

Westbrook scored 10 points (3-17 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-7 FT) to go with 17 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 100-95 win against Indiana.

If a player has ever struggled to reach a triple-double, Westbrook did just that on Wednesday. While the guard did collect 12 assists and 17 rebounds, he did not collect his tenth point until he sank a free throw with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Aside from netting his ninth triple-double, Westbrook saw his five game streak of 20-plus point performances snapped against Indiana. The source of Westbrook's lackluster scoring was his 3-of-17 shooting from the floor. Statistically, Westbrook's triple-double counts the same as the others. However, his 17.6 percent shooting performance takes most of the shine off of a sparking night in the assist and rebound columns.