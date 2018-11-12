Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Confirmed out Monday

Westbrook (ankle) will not play Monday against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Athletic confirms.

The Thunder listed Westbrook as "out" on their game notes, so Dawson's report confirms what was anticipated. Westbrook will miss a fourth straight game as he nurses an ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday when the Thunder host the Knicks.

More News
Our Latest Stories