Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Continues triple-double streak
Westbrook scored 12 points (4-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.
It was far from his best performance, but Westbrook still put together his third straight triple-double and sixth of the season -- all of which have come in the last eight games -- despite his shooting woes. Knee and ankle injuries have resulted in a slow start for the 30-year-old, but he seems to be rounding into form.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Strong line in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Gets second straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Injures ankle, remains in game•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Teases another triple-double•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...