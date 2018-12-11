Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Continues triple-double streak

Westbrook scored 12 points (4-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

It was far from his best performance, but Westbrook still put together his third straight triple-double and sixth of the season -- all of which have come in the last eight games -- despite his shooting woes. Knee and ankle injuries have resulted in a slow start for the 30-year-old, but he seems to be rounding into form.