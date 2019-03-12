Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Contributes across every category

Westbrook produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 98-89 win over the Jazz.

Westbrook fell two dimes shy of a triple-double but provided a little bit of everything in this one. Wednesday's matchup with a Nets team that plays at a much faster pace than the Jazz projects as a promising matchup for those thinking about shelling out for Westbrook in daily leagues.