Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Contributes across every category
Westbrook produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 98-89 win over the Jazz.
Westbrook fell two dimes shy of a triple-double but provided a little bit of everything in this one. Wednesday's matchup with a Nets team that plays at a much faster pace than the Jazz projects as a promising matchup for those thinking about shelling out for Westbrook in daily leagues.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Fouls out in Friday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops team-high 37 points in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 38 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Spearheads comeback win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Quiet night Tuesday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...