Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dealing with bruised hand

Westbrook underwent an X-ray on his left hand following Wednesday's loss to the Magic which revealed a bruise, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Westbrook didn't seem too bothered by the injury during Wednesday's contest, as he wasn't forced to miss any action and finished with 37 points (11-23 FG), 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals in 38 minutes of action. Still, the Thunder believed the issue to be serious enough to warrant an X-ray, so it will be something to monitor ahead of Friday's game against Minnesota.