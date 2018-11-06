Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Westbrook departed Monday's game against the Pelicans after suffering a sprained ankle, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Westbrook took a tumble in the second half of Monday's contest and promptly limped to the locker room in some pain. He's since been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and his night figures to be over, although the Thunder haven't released the severity of the injury just yet.
