Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Westbrook departed Monday's game against the Pelicans after suffering a sprained ankle, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Westbrook took a tumble in the second half of Monday's contest and promptly limped to the locker room in some pain. He's since been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and his night figures to be over, although the Thunder haven't released the severity of the injury just yet.

