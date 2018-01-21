Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dishes 20 assists in easy win

Westbrook finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 20 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 victory over the Cavaliers.

Westbrook handed out a season-high 20 assists, leading the Thunder to an easy victory on the road in Cleveland. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Westbrook has roared back of late, putting up numbers across the board. His field-goal percentage continues to be a concern although he has managed to convert on 47 percent of his shot attempts over the last two weeks. Look for him to continue his resounding play against the Nets on Tuesday.