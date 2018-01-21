Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Dishes 20 assists in easy win
Westbrook finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 20 assists, nine rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 victory over the Cavaliers.
Westbrook handed out a season-high 20 assists, leading the Thunder to an easy victory on the road in Cleveland. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Westbrook has roared back of late, putting up numbers across the board. His field-goal percentage continues to be a concern although he has managed to convert on 47 percent of his shot attempts over the last two weeks. Look for him to continue his resounding play against the Nets on Tuesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses on third straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 14th double-double of season in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records triple-double and leads team to win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Efficient double-double in blowout win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...