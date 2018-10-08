Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Does 'very controlled' contact work

Westbrook (knee) continues to progress in his recovery and has been able to some "very controlled" contact work, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

What exactly "very controlled" contact entails is certainly up for debate, but it's encouraging nonetheless with just over a week until the regular-season opener. The Thunder have stated in the past that they expected to be extremely cautious with Westbrook's recovery, so there's still a chance he's not ready to go by the opener on Oct. 16 against the Warriors. Look for him to potentially try and up his activity over the next week or so and additional updates should be provided as the regular season approaches. Dennis Schroder has started at point guard throughout the preseason and would continue to do so if Westbrook's absence extends past the exhibition slate.